Trader loses RM117,759 in parcel scam

MELAKA: Enticed by the delivery of jewellery and cash worth some USD79,000 (about RM331,168) promised by an acquaintance met online, a man ended up losing RM117,759 instead.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the 42-year-old victim, who was a businessman, got to know the suspect, who used the account name ‘David US’ on Facebook on Nov 20, before communicating further through WhatsApp, and was promised ‘a gift’ as a token of friendship.

“Two days after getting acquainted with the suspect, the victim received a call from a supposed courier company claiming there was a parcel sent by his acquaintance known as Davis.

“However, the victim had been asked to make several payments, including the goods clearance charge by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, to obtain the package,“ he said during a press conference at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Also present was Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt E Sundra Rajan.

Abdul Majid said the victim, who was initially excited to receive the gift, had made several payments as requested to six different accounts, amounting to RM117,759 between Nov 22 and Dec 14.

He said the victim eventually realised he had been duped when he did not receive the promised goods despite making the payments, and instead was asked to make additional payments.

He said following the report lodged by the victim on Dec 16, six foreigners comprising three men and three women aged 35 to 40 were arrested at two apartments in Puchong, Selangor, between 10 pm and 3 am on Dec 30.

“Preliminary investigation found that all the suspects detained did not have valid travel documents and are feared to have entered the country illegally. All of them will be handed over to the Immigration Department for further investigation,“ he said.

He said they also confiscated various case items including four laptops, six mobile phones and a packaged parcel to assist with further investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the investigation also revealed that the suspects arrested were involved in two other parcel scam cases. - Bernama