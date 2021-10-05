Trader loses RM139,500 to Macau Scam syndicate

KUANTAN: A trader lodged a police report after he claimed he was cheated of RM139,500 by a Macau Scam syndicate last month.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 50-year-old victim reported that he received a phone call on Sept 25 from a woman who claimed she was from the Inland Revenue Department in Melaka.

“The suspect told the victim that his company had tax arrears and when he denied the claims, the woman passed the call to a man, who was said to be a police officer at the Melaka Contingent Headquarters (IPK), “ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said the male suspect informed the victim that his company was being investigated for a criminal case and to submit his personal and banking information for money laundering investigation purposes.

In addition, the victim was instructed to transfer his money to a temporary account until the investigation was completed, which the victim complied through 11 online transactions from Sept 27 until yesterday.

The victim became suspicious when the ‘police officer’ was reluctant to say when the money would be returned but kept on asking for more money to be deposited.

The victim lodged a police report in Raub yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping with a fine, if convicted. — Bernama