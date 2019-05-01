Trader loses RM192,000 to bomoh scam syndicate

KUCHING: A trader suffered losses of RM192,000 after falling prey to bomoh scam syndicate members who claimed they could help her get rid of ghosts from her house.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 55-year-old victim from Padawan was told that her house had been haunted for the past nine years by three women who claimed they could perform prayers on condition she surrendered her savings to them.

“On the same day, after withdrawing RM180,000 from her account at a bank in Batu 3, Kuching, the victim handed the money and various jewellery items to one of the suspects at a car park at MJC Batu Kawa,“ he said in a statement. today.

Mustafa said the suspect then gave the victim a package said to contain the victim’s money and jewellery items which could only be opened after a week.

The victim realised she had been deceived after discovering there were only two bottles of mineral water and four packets on soya bean drinks in the package.

In another case a 68-year-old housewife ended RM100,000 poorer after a Chinese medicine man ordered her to hand over cash and jewellery for a ritual ceremony to get rid of bad luck.

According to Mustafa the suspect returned a black plastic bag and told the victim to keep the bag and not open it until 52 days later.

Mustafa said the two cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which provides a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted. — Bernama