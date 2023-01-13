Trader loses RM300,000 to investment scam involving tourist, work visas

KUALA LUMPUR: A trader suffered losses amounting to RM300,000 after falling victim to an investment scam involving tourist and foreign worker visas in April last year.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid the 33-year-old victim who is involved in the agriculture sector knew the suspect, who is a local man, through a family member and was promised a profit of RM6,000 for each visa.

He said the victim gave the suspect RM300,000 for 50 work visa applications, adding that the man then furnished him a letter of acceptance purportedly from the Immigration Department that turned out to be fake.

“The victim lodged a police report in July last year after the man failed to be contacted,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, a pair of lovers aged 33 and 43 believed to be involved in the case was detained during a raid mounted on two condominium units in Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Mohd Fakhrudin said police also confiscated three units of mobile phones, five automatic teller machine (ATM) cards and one passport and a name card.

He said investigations revealed that the couple had been active since April last year, adding that the male suspect was being remanded for three days until tomorrow (Jan 14) while the foreign woman, who is an illegal immigrant, 14 days under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama