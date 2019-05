KUANTAN: A desire by a woman trader to secure permanent resident status of her two workers in a short period of time backfired after she was cheated and suffered a loss of RM50,000.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said that the 51-year-old victim claimed the money was given to a man she met in April by the name of Azlan who alleged that he could obtain PR MyKad for her.

“Azlan told the victim to go to the Bentong National Registration Department (NRD) with her two employees yesterday to have their fingerprints taken. He also told the victim to bring along the money.

“The victim gave the suspect the money in front of the NRD office and was told to wait until her name was called. However, the victim claimed that she failed to find the suspect afterwards,” he told reporters here today.

The victim lodged a police report at the Bentong District Police Headquarters and the investigation was conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provided a maximum 10 years’ jail and whipping and, liable to a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama