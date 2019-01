KUANTAN: A trader incurred losses of RM6,800 after being tricked into buying a car online on Saturday.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the victim, 37, was interested in buying a car, priced at RM6,800, as advertised on an online marketplace.

“The victim contacted the suspect and agreed to buy the car by making three transactions amounting to RM6,800, all done in the same day.”

“After making the payments, the victim was asked to pick up the car in Batu Caves, Selangor,” he told reporters here today.

However, the victim failed to contact the suspect when he arrived at the place as agreed, he said.

He said the victim then lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail sentence of 10 years, whipping and liable to a fine if convicted. — Bernama