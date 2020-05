IPOH: A sundry shopkeeper in Seri Iskandar near here was caught selling coarse sugar at RM2.90 a kilogramme which is above the ceiling price during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The Manjung branch office head of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Wan Muhammad Badro Wan Mahmood said upon receiving a public complaint on the matter yesterday, a team of five officers inspected the premises at about 12.30pm.

“An officer present at the retailer’s premises conducted a sugar purchase test. After the transaction was made at the counter, it was confirmed the coarse sugar price at the premises was RM2.90.

“The maximum price set by the government for retail coarse sugar is RM2.85 a kilogramme and fine sugar is RM2.95 a kilogramme. The shopkeeper cannot sell above the stipulated price,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the retailer failed to pay a compound offered at RM5,000 for suspected breaching of Regulation 3 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Regulations which is an offence under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said the the team also confiscated 292kg of sugar worth RM832 from the shop. — Bernama