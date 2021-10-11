Trader pleads not guilty to cheating

BUTTERWORTH: A 54-year-old trader pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a man out of RM50,000.

Kamarul Ramizu Idrus, 54, was accused of cheating Abdul Hadi Abd Majid, 34, by deceiving him into believing that he was the personal assistant to then Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan, and that he will take action against him (Abdul Hadi) for allegedly being involved in a gold investment scheme that led to the victim handing over a sum of RM50,000.

He was accused of committing the offence on July 6, 2015 and charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together with Section 28 (1) (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

Kamarul Ramizu faces imprisonment up to 10 years, whipping and a fine if convicted.

Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus set bail at RM40,000 in two sureties and fixed Dec 10 for case management. — Bernama