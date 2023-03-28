Trader pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation of two women

SEREMBAN: A trader today pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to the charge of trafficking two Indonesian women for the purpose of sexual exploitation in Bahau, Jempol.

The accused Muhammad Soleh Abdullah, 36, made the plea after the charges were read before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

Muhammad Soleh together with another person still at large between November 2022 and March 11, at 11.50 pm at No 85 Taman Khaya 2 Bahau, Jempol was charged with trafficking of a 28-year-old woman.

For the second charge, Muhammad Soleh together with another person still at large between March 2 and March 11, at the same place and time was found to be trafficking a 34-year-old women for the same exploitation.

The offence was committed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Hafizah Zainul Hashimi while Muhammad Soleh was represented by lawyer M. Gobinathan.

The judge then set a bail of RM20,000 with one surety and the accused has to report to the nearest police station every month and submit his passport to the court.

The court also ordered that Muhammad Soleh not harass the prosecution witnesses until the case is over. The case is set for mention on May 9. - Bernama