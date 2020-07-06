Trader scammed in deal to purchase PR1MA houses

KUANTAN: A trader has lodged a police report, alleging that he lost RM10,897 after he was cheated by a married couple in a deal to buy units under the 1Malaysia Housing Programme (PR1MA).

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, 50, was under the impression that the suspect whom he had known since January 2019 could help him get units under the developer quota.

“The victim said he was interested to purchase two housing units which were being built near Kuantan after the suspect informed him that he could help him without a bank loan.

“The suspect was said to have offered him corner-lot terrace houses costing RM179,900 a unit, and the victim claimed he had paid for the processing fee in stages for the purpose of purchase,” he told reporters here today.

However, Mohd Wazir said the victim became suspicious when he did not get the purchase documents or receipt of payment and was not informed of developments in the purchase process.

He also found out that the male suspect had been involved in various fraud cases, Mohd Wazir said.

His subsequent efforts to get an explanation from the suspect were also futile as the latter avoided meeting him or answering his calls.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday, and investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years and caning, and a fine, if convicted. - Bernama