PUTRAJAYA: Traders have been very good in complying with the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with the Aidilfitri, Kaamatan Festival and Gawai celebration, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“In fact, there were a lot of business premises selling essential items cheaper than the maximum price set,“ he told a media conference here today, which was also attended by Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

Of the 60,878 premises monitored for SHMMP Aidilfitri 2019, 362 offences were detected, involving 13 cases of breaching the ceiling price, 307 cases of not displaying the special price tags and 42 cases of no price tags at all.

Compounds totalling RM46,550 were issued and items valued at RM46,623.39 were seized, he said.

For the Kaamatan Festival SHMMP, of 4,775 premises monitored, only five offences were detected while for Hari Gawai, of 4,515 premises inspected, only two offences were detected, he said.

Saifuddin said that the average price of many essential items had fallen nationwide during this year’s SHMMP period compared to last year’s.

He said the average price of 14 essential items decreased in Peninsular Malaysia during the Aidilfitri week as compared to the same week last year, which included dressed chicken, imported beef, grades B and C chicken eggs, dried chillies and imported onions, he said.

Saifuddin said that although the SHMMP had ended, ministry officers will continue to monitor business premises.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said throughout the 30-day period of the SHMMP since May 21, no reports were received on food supply shortages or any sharp increase in prices of food at markets.

“Prices of food items continue to be under control during this year’s festive season and this was due to adequate food supply,“ he said.

Salahuddin said that tight controls along the borders also prevented food smuggling, and this contributed to the stability of food supply in the country.

“The Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Ministry and KPDNHEP will continue to work together to ensure adequate food supply and stable prices,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said, Operasi Naga held since 52 days ago saw 48 Vietnamese ships caught for encroaching into Malaysian waters.

“We will call the Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia as soon as possible to convey to the country that we will take the toughest action against the perpetrators if their fishermen keep encroaching into our waters,“ he said. — Bernama