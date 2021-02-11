Traders, customers happy with opening of more retail businesses, dining in at restaurants

KUALA LUMPUR: After closing their shops for almost a month, it was a new start yesterday for shop owners after the government announced that the remaining retail sectors will be allowed to resume businesses with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“For me, it is better to open the shop physically rather than doing online business because despite MCO (Movement Control Order), we still pay for the rent,“ said an employee of Sireh Pinang Clothing shop in Wangsa Walk Mall, here.

Cosmetic advisor Yuanita Puspa Deviana said: “I am grateful that we are able to open after 28 days compared to the first MCO. For us, face-to-face interaction with customers in the shop is important in explaining the details of cosmetic products.”

As dine-ins are also allowed with conditions, eateries too have opened their doors strictly obeying to the SOPs by allowing a limited number of customers, with only two people per table.

“We work in a restaurant, and there is a huge difference in sales when dine-in is allowed. Sales decrease when dine-in is not allowed because customers prefer to cook at home,“ said an employee of a restaurant in the same mall who only wanted to be known as Rusman.

On the first day of the relaxation of the restrictions, a check by Bernama found that the SOPs are being followed strictly - a limited number of customers are allowed to enter at any one time, MySejahtera QR code, temperature checker and sanitisers are being provided at the entrance, as well as disposable plastic gloves for clothing shops.

In PENANG, traders are taking advantage of the relaxation by offering various promotions to attract customers in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations this Friday.

Clothing and accessories store owner Rinnie Tan, 58, said her store is offering up to 70 per cent discount.

In PAHANG, florist Lew Lee Ting, 50, said she would open her shop on Chinese New Year in order to regenerate income after a long period of inactivity.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, KELANTAN and SABAH, many traders thanked the government for allowing them to resume their businesses.

Eatery owner in Seremban, Abdul Rahmat Aziz, 52, said the decision shows that the government gives high priority to the people’s welfare and interests.

Meanwhile, in PERLIS, Norziah Ahmad, 32, said she was happy that the government had agreed to allow dine-in at restaurants because she preferred eating out during lunch.

In SELANGOR, restaurant owner Datuk Hakimsa Abdul Karim, 60, said customers at his premises would be allowed to dine-in not more than 45 minutes. -Bernama