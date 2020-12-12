Traders must register business to receive government aid - Wan Junaidi

PUTRAJAYA: Informal and petty traders are urged to register their businesses with the relevant authorities in order to receive various aid from the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (MEDAC) and its agencies, said its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. (pix)

There are almost two million unregistered informal and petty traders nationwide, he said.

“Because of their unregistered status, the ministry is unable to channel any aid to them.

“We are concerned about their (the traders’) situation and want to help them. They, however, need to register their businesses so that whatever aid we want to provide can be given through the proper channels,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, 28 residents and 55 non-governmental organisations in Lundu district, Sarawak received RM187,200 financial aid under the Sarawak government’s Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant.

The MRP grant is specifically for education and medical emergency support.

Wan Junaidi also advised entrepreneurs to make the necessary preparations in the migration of their business operations from traditional to digital so as to ensure their continued survival in the Covid-19 era.

“Like it or not, digitalisation is the new norm. As a result of the pandemic, many have chosen to buy online. Those who refuse to adapt to new trends and methods might face difficulty maintaining their businesses.

“For those who successfully migrated to operating online, I am confident they are now reaping the benefits,” he said.

Based on studies conducted, some of these traders enjoyed as much as 500 per cent increase in sales after migrating to an online business model, he added. -Bernama