PETALING JAYA: Durian farmers and sellers have assured local consumers that there is enough supply of the fruit despite the huge demand from the China market.

However, they said there is a need to improve cultivation methods to meet the spike in demand for the export market.

Pahang Fruits Farmer Association chairman Melissa Yap urged the government to provide assistance to increase the yield of durian trees.

She said there is enough supply of durian for local consumption and export for the whole year.

“Durian trees need proper care to produce top quality fruits. The equipment used by durian farmers is not cheap.

“I urge the government to introduce new technology that can help us cope with demand or subsidise certain costs,” Yap said.

Durian seller Leron Tan, 30, said the prices of durian fluctuate due to supply and demand. But he is confident there won’t be a big jump in prices.

Tan, who has been selling durian for nine years, acknowledged the government’s efforts to boost the industry by exporting RM350 million worth of frozen durian pulp and paste weighing 223,716 metric tonnes.

However, he said more could be done, such as incorporating refined regulation and technology to help farmers and traders cope with the growing business.

“Although the government has paved the way for local farmers to export their produce, there is still a need for new technology to support the local and export demand,” he said at his Dkings Durian stall in SS2, Petaling Jaya.

“It is best that we as durian traders get a good buying price as it will benefit customers and boost our sales. But if there is a ceiling price for durian at RM50 per kg, it will be tough for us.”

Tan, who owns a durian orchard in Pahang, suggested that the government assist farmers with new technology to maximise yield and meet local and international demands.

“The crop depends on weather, season and cultivation methods. If it is not in season, durian prices can soar as high as RM90-RM100 per kilograme for Musang King,” he said.

The durian cultivation area in Malaysia covered 72,464ha in 2018, producing 252,000 tonnes of yield.