PETALING JAYA: Traders of Chinese New Year festive items are hoping the government will not extend the movement control order (MCO) beyond Feb 4.

Malaysia Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations president Datuk Yow Boon Choon said it is no surprise that business will get worse for small traders if the MCO is to continue.

“Traders usually buy festive stock for sale within the first two months before the festive season. With a high supply of festive stock and very little to no demand from customers, businesses will see a loss and many will be severely affected,” he said.

For survival, he urged traders and small businesses to consider online channels to push out the festive stock they currently have in hand.

“Since the pandemic started, many people have opted for online stores and I strongly believe that to stay afloat, small traders should opt for this method too. Sellers may be able to find sales through the various online platforms that exist now.

“However, I do understand that getting an online response is very challenging as most of our traders may be of the older generation and may not be as tech savvy as the younger people,” he said.

Yow added that as the president of the Federation of Malaysian Traders and Small Hawkers, he has sent an official letter to Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakoob requesting for some flexibility for small traders, especially morning market hawkers, so that they will be given permission to operate during this MCO period with a relatively strict SOP.

Petaling Jaya Hawkers and Small Traders Association president Toh Lai Huat said they have proposed a stricter conditional movement control order (CMCO) rather than an MCO as the former will bring less of a loss to these traders.

“We hope the government takes the condition of all traders alike nationwide as they are facing the brunt of the MCO face on. There have been suggestions for traders to go on online platforms to continue their sales but many of these small traders are of the older generation who are not tech savvy as the younger ones,” he said.

Toh added that the government should provide better options and alternatives to small traders and businesses nationwide as these are those that are most affected.

“I am certain that most small businesses have already bought the festive stock they need for the upcoming Chinese New Year and it would be a shame to leave these businesses to die out with no help whatsoever. I urge the general public to help these businesses by buying from them if you come across these small traders while looking for your essentials for the new year,” he said.