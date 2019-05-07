Traders oppose business closure during Tarawih prayers

KOTA BARU: Most traders here disagree with the Kelantan government’s order for restaurants to be closed from 8.30pm to 10pm during Ramadan.

A restaurant owner, who only wants to be known as Maryam, said the new directive was inappropriate as she had to bear the cost of running her business, including paying 15 employees.

“We understand the government’s intention is to ensure that the people can perform the Tarawih prayers, but perhaps the directive to stop the business operations should be reviewed.

“Workers and restaurant owners have a bigger responsibility to provide family needs and I think the instruction is too drastic,“ said Maryam when met by Bernama, here tonight.

She also questioned why the directive was only imposed on restaurants and food stalls and not on other businesses.

“What we have been made to understand is that it just involves food stalls and restaurants. What about supermarkets and fast food restaurants, are they excluded?” she said.

Meanwhile, a single mother, Aliza Ahmad, 45, who operates a kiosk at a restaurant to sell ‘colek’ during Ramadan every year, noted that if the government implemented the ruling, she had to find another alternative source of income for the Hari Raya preparations this year.

“Every year I sell various types of colek to increase my income to buy clothes and our family needs,“ she said.

Two days ago, a letter regarding the directive to food and beverage operators was issued by the Kelantan State Secretary Office and was with immediate effect.

The instruction was issued in honour of Ramadan as well as attract people to perform Tarawih prayers in mosques or surau. — Bernama