SEMENYIH: The mukim of Semenyih has, over the past several years, benefited from the spillover of the development and progress of its better-known neighbours, namely Kajang, Cyberjaya and Putrajaya.

Additionally, Semenyih’s popularity as a nature-based tourism site with Bukit Broga, recreational forests and hot springs, has become an attraction with both local and foreign visitors.

The rapid development and its continuing appeal to “green” vacationers and sightseers have in a way led to a sense of “envy” among the Semenyih pasar pagi (morning market) traders who are hoping that the market would soon be upgraded and promoted as another attraction to visitors.

A trader who wanted to be known as Zeti, 36, said the market could be spruced up with proper facilities to serve as the ideal rest and recreation area for nature lovers and trekkers coming back from Bukit Broga as the location was near the main trunk road to Kuala Lumpur.

“As we know, Bukit Broga is very popular but many outsiders do not know about this market. I’ve been in business for more than a year here, but we hardly see any outsiders. Perhaps efforts should also be made to upgrade and promote the market,“ Zeti told Bernama.

She said that if there were promotions and publicity, the local food and delicacies sold at the market are bound to appeal to visitors.

While the market had over 100 stalls, it was a little chaotic, said Zeti, suggesting that the authorities could organise the stalls by the types of goods and food sold.

Trader Adibah Muslim, 27, suggested that the Kajang Municipal Council make sure that there was proper enforcement and the stall operators were licensed.

She pointed out that there had been quarrels among the stall operators as some continued to do business without a licence and this was unfair to the licensed operators.

Meanwhile, Najmullah Mohammad Salehuddin, 23, who sells cakes and snacks, said another perennial problem was the lack of parking facilities for both traders and visitors, especially during weekends.

He urged the authorities to come up with a solution as there had been instances when people had to wait for up to an hour to get a parking lot at the market. — Bernama