Traders want fire-hit Pasar Datuk Keramat rebuilt fast

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association Datuk Keramat Branch has asked the authorities to quickly rebuild the 40 shops in Pasar Datuk Keramat which were gutted by fire yesterday.

Its chairman Mohamed Tarmizi Mohamed Akil said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) should find a solution as soon as possible as the place was their main source of income.

“We want the site upgraded, old buildings to be demolished and replaced with new buildings on the original site as soon as possible.

“The last time it was upgraded was a year ago; in fact, the building is over 50 years old and it is time for it to be redeveloped as a whole,“ he told reporters after a meeting with the affected traders here, today.

Mohamed Tarmizi said all traders had been given forms for a census and the documents would be submitted to the authorities for further action.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said through his official Twitter that he would hold discussions with various agencies on Monday regarding the extension of assistance to the traders.

Annuar also said he would help the traders to set up business locations immediately.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Nordin Pauzi said no elements of sabotage were detected in the fire.

He dismissed allegations on social media that it was a case of arson.

“The fire spread rapidly because the building materials were made of wood. Preliminary investigations showed that the fire was caused by electrical faults but Tenaga Nasional Berhad is continuing with its probe,“ he told Bernama today. -Bernama