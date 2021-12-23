Traders warned not to take advantage of flood situation — Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) said traders have been warned that action will be taken against them if they take advantage of the current flood situation to increase prices of essential items.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said at the same time the ministry is constantly observing and monitoring the prices of goods, especially during the flood season.

“We will take action under the law if they are found doing so. For the time being, we have not received any reports of price hike.

“We have our own method to establish whether or not a trader has infringed the scheme. There were some increases (in prices) of certain items but it is all within the limit that we allowed,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over aid to flood victims, here, today.

He added that the ministry had introduced the Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme, which goes into effect from today until Dec 31.

Nanta said the ministry will continue to find ways to help those who are affected by the floods.

“We have many sources of donations from factories and supermarkets. This is so even when there are no natural disasters, and we are still able to collect assistance. We will use the assistance as part of our food bank programme to help those in need of essentials especially food items,“ he said.

Earlier, Nanta presented zakat contribution amounting to RM80,000 from the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) to the residenta of Hulu Langat, Shah Alam and Puchong including MyIPO workers affected by floods.

The contribution is the help lighten the burden of flood victims who have to suffer losses in terms of damages properties and equipment. — Bernama