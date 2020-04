JOHOR BARU: Eight local government authorities in Johor will refund the deposit payment amounting RM855,695 by 3,064 traders to carry out business at the Ramadan Bazaar this year.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil, in a statement here today, said the decision was made at the state executive council (exco) meeting last week after it was decided that there would be no Ramadan Bazaar this year because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The payments will be refunded to the affected traders soon, he said, adding that the other eight PBTs in the state had not collected any payments from traders for the Ramadan Bazaar.

Although there will be no Ramadan Bazaar this year, Ayub said the state government will help to promote and market products by the affected traders through online business. — Bernama