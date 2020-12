PETALING JAYA: These are unprecedented times for Malaysian politics. Old alliances are falling apart as traditional foes forge new partnerships.

The fall of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu effectively spelled the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government, formed less than a year ago by an alliance of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS.

Umno is already courting other parties, including DAP, to form a new state government, a move one analyst described as “drastic and shocking”.

On the other hand, a political scientist does not rule out an alliance between Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH), of which DAP is a part.

Ahmad Faizal, one of only five Bersatu men in the Perak state assembly, lost a confidence vote last week.

On Saturday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the party would not rule out the possibility of a coalition with PH parties, including DAP.

In response, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said the party is prepared to work with any party, “even Umno” in the “best interest of the people”.

Senior fellow at the National Council of Professors, Dr Jeniri Amir, said Ahmad Zahid’s willingness to consider a new alliance is “shocking from Umno’s perspective”.

“I cannot comprehend how Umno can work with others, especially DAP. Are they so desperate to set aside differences?” he said yesterday.

Despite Nga’s assurance, Jeniri remains doubtful that DAP was genuine about its preparedness to work with Umno. As recently as September, the Chinese-majority party had stated clearly that it would never work with a Malay-based party as long as Ahmad Zahid is in charge.

Political scientist Dr Wong Chin Huat said there could be several options for the silver state, including the restoration of the collapsed coalition consisting of Umno-Bersatu-PAS.

“However, this could prove the best outcome for PAS and Bersatu, but the worst for Umno. For PAS and Bersatu, it’s a chance to prove their ‘Malay unity’ agenda is supreme. Umno will be the junior partner despite having more seats than Bersatu and PAS,” he said.

Wong said the stakes here are beyond getting the mentri besar post, but the allocation of parliamentary seats in the 15th general election and the prime minister post after that.

“If Umno can’t afford to be seen as defying PAS and Bersatu, it would have to accept Muhyiddin’s allocation of constituencies in GE15, which guarantees him staying on as PM.”