Traditional medicine practitioner held after patient’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A 51-year-old traditional medicine practitioner is being investigated for murder after a patient she treated died under her care at Pandan Perdana, Ampang, on Tuesday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said today that the victim, a 41-year-old woman, had been treated by the female traditional medicine practitioner for an undisclosed ailment since last week.

He said at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, police were alerted to the victim’s death by her mother.

Mohamad Farouk said police went to the scene and found the victim unconscious in the living room of the practitioner’s terrace house.

He said paramedics who arrived at the place pronounced the woman dead later.

Mohamad Farouk said police arrested the traditional healer soon after and will seek a remand order to detain her further today.

“The case is being investigated as murder. Investigations at the suspect’s house is ongoing and the cause of death of the victim is being ascertained,“ he said.