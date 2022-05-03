Traffic congestion from Seremban heading to Jelebu

SEREMBAN: The traffic condition from Seremban to Jelebu starting from Jeram Toi is heavy with a 12-kilometre jam as people are returning to their home villages to celebrate Aidilfitri.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Shafiei Muhammad said however traffic personnel have been deployed to control the congestion at the traffic light in Jelebu town to ensure smooth traffic flow for vehicles heading to the East Coast, Karak and Muadzam Shah, Pahang.

“Meanwhile on the North-South Expressway, traffic is slow moving from Nilai at Kilometre 285 to Kilometre 240 in Pedas Linggi heading southwards. Congestion is due to broken down vehicles at KM247 and KM253. So far there were no accidents reported,” he said in a statement here today.

Therefore, Shafiei advised members of the public heading to the affected section, to use alternative routes to avoid getting caught in the congestion.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey at about 4.30 pm found traffic was slow moving to enter the Pedas-Linggi toll plaza.