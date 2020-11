KUALA LUMPUR: A traffic policeman was injured after the roof of a tent, set up for a roadblock at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza here, collapsed due to strong winds, yesterday evening.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the policeman was taking shelter in the tent set up at the city centre entrance point, when heavy rain and strong winds caused the roof of the tent to fall on the victim causing him to suffer head injuries in the 6pm incident yesterday.

“The victim who works at the JSPT Kuala Lumpur Traffic Control Division is currently receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.“

Zulkefly said the roadblock at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza was mounted since Oct 14 when the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) came into force in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.-Bernama