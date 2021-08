KUALA LUMPUR: Three family members faced an anxious moment after they were almost swept away by strong currents in the Klang River following heavy rain yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said in the 3.30pm incident, police received information that a couple and their child who were on a fishing trip at the river were trapped in an area near Jalan Kuching.

“Two policemen from the Kuala Lumpur JSPT then rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all the victims who did not suffer any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The brave action of the two policemen, Lance Cpl Hafizul Khalis Anuar and Constable Wan Muhammad Hazleeshah Wan Hasbullah, who clung to the iron bar to save the three victims, earned much praise from netizens after the video of the incident went viral on social media. — Bernama