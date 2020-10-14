Traffic crawl in Shah Alam on first day of CMCO

SHAH ALAM: Two roads heading to Shah Alam from the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas) were badly congested this morning following roadblocks mounted by the police on the first day of the two-week Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Bernama checks found that one-kilometre traffic congestion stretched on both interchanges near Hicom due to the roadblocks at Persiaran Kuala Selangor.

Kesas spokesperson told Bernama the traffic congestion, however, subsided after 10.30am.

The police roadblock mounted near the Setia Alam toll plaza towards Subang had also caused traffic congestion in the area this morning.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya for 14 days beginning today until Oct 27, due to the spike of Covid-19 cases.-Bernama