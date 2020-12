KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow was slow but under control on major highways as of 5 pm today with an increase in the volume of vehicles.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic flow was slow from Jitra to Hutan Kampung, Bukit Beruntung to Sungai Buaya and Permatang Pauh to Perai.

“From the south, the traffic is moving smoothly, except in Yong Peng heading to Pagoh, the traffic is moving slowly following an accident at Km133.4 (north-bound),“ he said when contacted.

Slow traffic movement is expected tomorrow as people start returning to the city after the Christmas holiday.

According to a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority, the flow of traffic either way on the KL-Karak Highway and East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) was smooth. -Bernama