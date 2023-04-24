Traffic flow smooth on major highways as at 9am Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic was moving smoothly on all major highways in the country as at 9 am today, according to reports.

A spokesman of the Malaysia Highway Authority said the traffic volume was expected to increase by noon following the public holiday in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festival ending today.

So far, there has only been one accident at KM291.3 (south-bound) from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng, but the traffic was under control, it said.

PLUS tweeted that that a lorry broke down at KM79.5 (south-bound) from Pendang to Gurun which caused the left lane to be closed, however the traffic flow was smooth.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the LLM line 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. - Bernama