KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on the North-South Expressway (Plus) heading for the federal capital is reported to be smooth as of 12 noon today.

A spokesman for Plus Expressways Traffic Control Centre said the number of vehicles is expected to increase by late evening, as people would be returning to the capital city after the Christmas and weekend holidays.

“So far, traffic flow is smooth including at the Penang Bridge from both directions Georgetown-Seberang Prai, Johor Causeway, Pagoh and Yong Peng,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on other major highways was also smooth-moving.

For the latest traffic information, the public can get it by contacting the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and at the Twitter site, www.twitter.com/plustrafik or the MHA line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as on the Twitter site, www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. -Bernama