Traffic offenders’ licences should be suspended if summonses go unpaid

PETALING JAYA: Traffic offenders who refuse to clear their summonses within the stipulated timeframe should have their licences suspended immediately.

Road safety expert Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said this was the best way to encourage more people to pay their summonses, after it was reported that only about a quarter of offenders had cleared theirs last year.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head said the police should be more stern in their enforcement, and urged them to link up with the Road Transport Department (RTD) to ensure the implementation of the policy.

“I understand that they are already collaborating with the RTD on some fronts. But at the moment, the enforcement is not that stringent, maybe because they are worried about the backlash from the people, so they are a bit reluctant (to suspend licences).

“But I think this is the most efficient method, and I’m sure we will be able to see the effect within a short period,” he told theSun.

Law said this should be the case regardless of the nature of the offence, and voiced confidence that Transport Minister Anthony Loke would be agreeable to such suggestions.

“When you commit an offence, it means you are causing a nuisance to others. There’s no such thing as a small or big offence. An offence is an offence and they should all be treated the same,” he said.

Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias had recently said the police were looking for solutions to the staggering number of unpaid traffic summonses, with only 25% of the 5.72 million issued last year being cleared.

He had also questioned Loke’s suggestion for the police to do away with discounts for traffic fines, claiming there were simply too many unpaid summonses in their record, and that if implemented, the police would never be able to collect revenue for the government.

Law however laughed off Azisman’s claim, saying enforcement was meant to ensure safety on the road and not to collect money.

He added that the giving of discounts should also be done away with as it was unfair to those who pay the full amount within the time frame, and that if continued, offenders would always wait for discounts before making payments.

On why traffic offences continuously take place, Law said this could be down to a lack of manpower in the police force, and suggested that the government implement a more intelligent transport system (ITS).

“One of the prime examples of this is the Automated Enforcement System (AES). The problem is there is not enough cameras. People will just slow down when they see one and speed up again later. We need more cameras. People will then feel reluctant to speed,” he added.