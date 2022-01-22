Traffic on five roads in Brickfields diverted to avoid rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on five roads in the Brickfields area were diverted since 7 am today to avoid a possible rally at the Bangsar Light Rail Transit (LRT) station.

Brickfields district police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor (pix) said it involved Jalan Bangsar, Jalan Bangsar Utama, Jalan Travers, Jalan Rakyat and Jalan Maarof.

He said operation of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), Monorail and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad stations in the administrative area of ​​the Brickfields police was also suspended from 7 am today.

The police, however, had not received any notification from any quarters on having a gathering as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, he said in a statement today.

As such, he advised those who had business in Kuala Lumpur, especially those residing in the Bangsar LRT area and its surroundings, to plan their journey.

“The police will not tolerate with any party that organises or participates in any rally and will take strict action in accordance with the law,“ he said.

Yesterday, Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya announced that traffic at six main roads around Kuala Lumpur, namely Jalan Kuching, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Hang Tuah, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Sultan Ismail would be diverted from 7 am today. — Bernama