PETALING JAYA: Traffic on highways managed by PLUS Malaysia Bhd did not spike on days ahead of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) coming into effect in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrjaya on Oct 14.

There was no balik kampung exodus unlike just before the MCO on March 18 when Klang Valley residents jammed the highways.

PLUS head of corporate, community and public engagement Syed Mohammed Idid said the average number of highway users was about 1.5 million each day ahead of the CMCO.

“There has not been an increase since the CMCO was imposed,” he told theSun yesterday.

He said Malaysians have probably accepted the order to stay at home and are not as anxious as in the initial MCO.

“As Malaysians have weathered the storm and know what to expect, we have adapted to the new norm, which includes not being anxious,” he added.

Under the CMCO, movement in and out of districts is not allowed. Workers who need to cross districts would need to present a work pass or a letter of permission from their employer.

A maximum of two people from the same household are allowed to go out for necessities and all schools, institutions of higher learning, training institutes, kindgergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, public parks and leisure centres are closed.

All places of worship are to be closed and all sports, recreational, social, cultural activities, including weddings, will be banned during the CMCO.

Entertainment centres and nightclubs are also not allowed to operate.

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris mental health expert Dr Fauziah Mohd Sa’ad agreed with Syed Idid, saying that staying in and working from home is for the greater good of the nation.

“There is definitely a change in mindset. We have become more cautious, matured and understand that this issue will need a long-term solution, apart from a community effort to flatten the curve,” she added.