KOTA BARU: The Magistrate’s Court here ordered a traffic police corporal to be remanded for five days beginning today to facilitate investigation into a case of soliciting and receiving RM1,000 bribe.

Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar allowed the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remand the 40-year-old man until Sunday to carry out investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect had allegedly sought a bribe from an individual as an inducement not to take action against the latter’s wife who was found using her expired social visit pass.

Yesterday, the policeman was detained at about 11 pm at Kelantan MACC office which received a complaint that the man had detained a couple before asking for a bribe from them.

According to the source, this was the fifth arrest with previous cases involving nine police personnel ranking from corporal to Assistant Superintendent (ASP) since Feb 23.

On Feb 23, MACC detained five police personnel from Kota Bharu for soliciting a bribe of RM3,000 to release a drug-related offence in April while another policeman in Pasir Puteh was nabbed for allegedly asking for RM4,000 bribe to release a suspect for possessing ketum water.

The third case involved a policeman in Pasir Mas for accepting RM100 in bribe from a motorist who was driving a car with a false road tax.

On June 1, a police officer with the rank of ASP was arrested to facilitate investigation for allegedly asking a RM30,000 bribe from an individual to settle a robbery case, the source said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan MACC director Rosli Husain when contacted confirmed the arrests but declined to elaborate further. - Bernama