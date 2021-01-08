Traffic policeman suspected of assaulting motorcyclist (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police opened an inquiry paper (internal investigation) on a traffic policeman suspected of beating a motorcyclist at a roadblock on the Federal Highway, here, as viraled via video on social media, today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the incident happened around 8 am to 9 am this morning at Kilometre (km) 28.3 of the Federal Highway heading to Kuala Lumpur.

“Investigations on the policeman are in full swing and the police are firm in their stand that any misconduct of officers and members will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken from a legal and disciplinary point of view if any offence is found.

“During the incident, a motorcycle ridden by a couple was found trying to escape from the roadblock. While fleeing, the motorcyclist was believed to have hit the leg of one of the traffic officers on duty,“ he said in a statement.

He said the motorcyclist, however, was arrested by other traffic personnel and charged with not using the motorcycle lane, no motorcycle licence, expired road tax and found to have 58 summonses for various traffic offences.

So far, Nik Ezanee said so far, the motorcyclist had not come forward to make a report on the incident that was viraled.

“We have identified the motorcyclist and are tracking him down to assist in the investigation,“ he said.

Today, a 37-second video that was viraled on social media showed a policeman hitting a motorcyclist (at a road block) on the side of the Federal Highway.

Meanwhile, Selangor Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the incident was believed to have taken place during one of the Selangor JSPT’s operations following a check based on the background of the location of the incident.

‘’The police view seriously this incident and will promptly conduct investigations to identify what actually happened and take appropriate action,’’ he said in a statement.

