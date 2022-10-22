Traffic reported slow moving on several expressways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported to be slow moving as at 8.30 am today following an increase in the volume of vehicles on the road due to the Deepavali holidays and long weekend.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) on its Twitter account said traffic was slow moving on the Kuala Lumpur – Karak Expressway just before the Gombak Toll Plaza.

Traffic is also slow-moving on the east-bound East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) before the Genting Sempah Tunnel, it said.

According to LLM, a road crash occurred at about 7.45 am today at Kilometre 155.8 (south bound), causing a two-kilometre traffic jam from Bukit Gambir to Pagoh with the closure of the left lane.

Traffic is also reported to be slow moving from Rawang Selatan to Rawang; Slim River to Sungkai; Bidor to Tapah and Tapah to Gopeng.

Meanwhile, in the Klang Valley, LLM said traffic flow was still smooth on highways, including the Damansara-Puchong Expressway, the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) and around the Sungai Besi toll plaza. - Bernama