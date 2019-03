KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways in the peninsula is reported to be slow as at midday, due to the school holidays.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, traffic was slow moving from Sungai Buaya heading to Bukit Beruntung and Slim River to Sungkai.

“Traffic is also congested from Tapah to Gopeng due to an accident involving a trailer at Km304.1 which has caused the left lane to be blocked but the situation is manageable,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Traffic is also slow from Kuala Kangsar heading to Bukit Berapit, Tambun to Juru and Perai heading to Sungai Dua, she said.

“Traffic flow from Kajang heading to the Seremban Rest and Service Area, Hentian Pedas Linggi to Simpang Ampat, Skudai to Kulai and Kulai heading to Sedenak is also reported to be slow,” she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority, when contacted, said traffic flow was slow from the Gombak Toll Plaza heading to East Coast and Genting Sempah Tunnel.

“Traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2, however, is smooth in both directions,” he said.

The public can access traffic updates via the toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama