Traffic slow moving on several expressways at noon

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major expressways in the country is reported slow at as 1pm today.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, traffic is reported slow moving from Kuala Kangsar heading to the Menora Tunnel, Ipoh to Simpang Pulai, Tapah to the Tapah R&R and Bidor to Sungkai.

“There is an accident involving a tanker lorry at Persimpangan Jawi which is obstructing all lanes, resulting in a 12km traffic congestion,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

In the southern part of the North South Expressway, he said traffic was slow moving from Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale, Senawang to Senawang Lay-by, Kulai to Sedenak and at the Sultan Iskandar Building from Singapore to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority, when contacted, said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was reported smooth on both directions.

Traffic flow is reported slow only at Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway before the Genting Sempah Tunnel, he said.

The public can get the latest traffic information through Plusline toll free line 1800-88-0000 and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama