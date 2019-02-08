Traffic slow on several northern stretches of North South Expressway

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several northern stretches of the North South Expressway going towards the south was reported to be slow at 1 pm today.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, the traffic flow in the north was slow from Seberang Jaya to Seberang Perai, Changkat Jering to Bukit Berapit, from the Sungai Perak Rest and Services area to the Menora Tunnel until the Ipoh South Toll Plaza.

“Traffic is moving slowly from Simpang Pulai Lay-by towards Gopeng, Gopeng to Tapah and Bidor to Sungkai,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

He said traffic flow in the south was reported to be under control and smooth so far.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) when contacted, said traffic flow at the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was also smooth on both directions.

The latest traffic information is available via the toll free line, Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama