GEORGE TOWN: A police dragnet to snare two robbers who made away with a loot of RM231,000 from a security van parked near a bank in Bukit Jambul was unsuccessful despite the setting up of several roadblocks throughout the island.

The operation to hunt down the two suspects would continue as the police believed they could be hiding in the island, northeast district police head Asst Comm Soffian Santong said.

Around 11am, a robber confronted an armoured vehicle and snatched a bag of money from a security guard who was walking towards the bank. The guard was carrying two other bags of cash.

As the guard tried to fight back, the robber hit him on the head with what resembled a revolver ande fled with one bag which contained RM231,000.

Two other security guards gave chase during the commotion which happened before several witnesses here. The robber ran to an accomplice who was astride a Yamaha Y110 motorcycle with a number plate of BEY 408 which was later found to be stolen. They then sped away towards Bayan Baru.

It was learnt that the police would enlarge its dragnet to try to nab the suspects.

Penang was hit by a major traffic snarl after police put up several roadblocks following the robbery.

Within minutes of the robbery, police put up checkpoints at all exits from the island, causing a major congestion on the island.

Police put up road blocks on both sides of the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway while traffic on Penang Bridge leading to Seberang Prai was restricted to one lane.

Passengers at the airport and the railway station were also checked as police moved swiftly to prevent the robbers from leaving.

A special responsive team was deployed by the police to investigate the armed robbery – the first in the state this year.

Police set up roadblocks at same locations a week ago here after cashiers at a prominent nasi kandar restaurant lodged a report of a robbery.

However hours later, the complainants confessed that they were the ones who had stolen RM122,555 from the restaurant.