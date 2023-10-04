Tragedy in George Town: Seven-year-old girl dies in house fire

GEORGE TOWN: A seven-year-old girl was burnt to death when fire razed two houses in Kampung Pisang, Jalan Paya Terubong, here last night.

Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Mohd Shakir Abdullah identified the victim as G. Sri Laavanya.

He said her grandmother suffered burns on her hands but was reported to be in stable condition.

The department received an emergency call at 11.19 pm and the first fire engine reached the scene about five minutes later.

“When firemen arrived at the location, two houses, each measuring 464 square metres, were ablaze. They were told that a girl was trapped in one of the houses.

“After bringing the fire under control, the firefighters checked the premises and found the charred remains of the girl in a bedroom of the first house at 12.33 am,” he said when contacted today.

Firemen managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses and put out the blaze at 12.55 am, he said.

He said the girl’s body had been sent to Hospital Pulau Pinang for a post-mortem.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. - Bernama