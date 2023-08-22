Tragic end to missing anglers: Bodies found after intensive search efforts

LABUAN: A fishing trip turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy as two anglers, Yassin Jhonal, 20, and Mohd Shah Nadzmin, 19, were found dead by local fishermen late yesterday afternoon.

The two friends had been reported missing since Sunday morning (Aug 20), when they failed to return from their fishing expedition.

A Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said Yassin’s body was located at 5.28 pm, and Mohd Shah Nadzmin’s body was found about five minutes later.

“The bodies were found approximately 500 metres from Kiamsam Beach, where the pair had embarked on their journey,” he said.

According to an initial report by JBPM, the victims set out on their fishing adventure aboard a small boat at 6 am on Sunday.

Their families lodged a police report at 10.18 am yesterday, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by enforcement agencies, including JBPM, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and marine police, assisted by local fishermen.

The victims’ bodies were sent to the Labuan Hospital on the same day of their discovery. - Bernama