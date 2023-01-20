Trailer burst into flames on Plus Expressway, killing two

SEREMBAN: A trailer burst into flames, killing its driver and a passenger when it went out of control and crashed into the road divider at Kilometre 259.6 of the North-South Expressway (south bound) near the exit to the Seremban-Port Dickson toll plaza today.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof identified the victims, who were burned in the crash which occurred at about 9 am as trailer driver Mazlan Molot, 48, of Taman Putra Damai, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and Fauziah Uyop, in her 40s, believed to be Mazlan’s wife.

The trailer was carrying plastic pellets and the crash caused a six-kilometre traffic congestion on the expressway, he said in a statement today.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital for post mortem. - Bernama