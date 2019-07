JOHOR BARU: A trailer carrying 120 drums of liquid isopropyl alcohol, a flammable chemical, caught fire at the North-South Expressway near Kulai today, but there were no casualties in the incident.

Bandar Baru Kulai Fire and Rescue Station head, Assistant Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Awang said the station was alerted of the incident which occurred at the exit to Johor Premium Outlet (JPO) heading towards Johor Baru at 7.10pm.

“Sixteen firemen from Bandar Baru Kulai and Skudai with three fire engines were involved in the operation to extinguish the blaze on the vehicle which was on its way from Tuas, Singapore to Ulu Tiram,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Fauzi said upon arriving at the scene, the flame had engulfed the vehicle but the driver, Mohd Zarul Ismail, 31, was safe.

He said the operation ended at 8.45pm and the cause of fire and estimated losses were still being investigated. — Bernama