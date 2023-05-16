Trailer driver burned to death in Yong Peng crash

BATU PAHAT: A trailer driver was burned to death when his vehicle caught fire, after being involved in an accident with two other trailers along the main road of Kampung Temehel, near the Yong Peng Health Clinic, here, early this morning.

Yong Peng Fire and Rescue station (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Supt Asyraf Nur Mohd Yusoff, said that the victim, identified as Mohd Khairol Nizam Rokazi, 39, was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health (MOH) officials as a result of being trapped and suffering 90 per cent burns to his body after his vehicle caught fire.

He said that the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.14 am before 16 firefighters from BBP Yong Peng, Ayer Hitam and Penggaram rushed to the scene.

“Another driver, Mohd Shahril Musa, 27, was injured, and he was removed from the scene using special road traffic accident (RTA) equipment.

“Meanwhile, another driver, Mohammad Fathul Syarastani Suhimi, 30, escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, it is understood that the three trailers, all ferrying timber, came from Chaah, Segamat, and were heading towards Yong Peng.

He said that all the victims were handed over to the police and MOH officials for further action, and the operation was completed at 8.38 this morning. - Bernama