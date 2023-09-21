Trailer driver involved in Putrajaya crash remanded for four days

PUTRAJAYA: The driver of the trailer that ploughed into more than a dozen vehicles at KM5.7 Jalan Persiaran Utara heading towards Puchong here yesterday has been remanded for four days starting today.

The remand order against the 29-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Mahgistrate’s Court today after allowing an application by the police.

In the 10.15 am incident that involved 14 vehicles, including a police outrider motorcycle, the trailer crashed into several vehicles that were stopped, believed to make way for a convoy, killing two motorcyclists on the spot.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the two victims were identified as Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, a Pos Malaysia staff and Yuswar Mohd Uyus, 39, who worked in the Ampang Court.

He added that the trailer driver tested negative for drugs and has no records of traffic offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama