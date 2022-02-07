Trailer driver killed, seven injured in three-vehicle crash

IPOH: A 37-year-old trailer driver was killed while seven other individuals were injured in a crash involving the trailer, a car and a motorcycle at KM34 of Jalan Raya Timur Barat, Tasek Banding, Gerik yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the department was notified of the incident at about 4.42pm.

“We immediately deployed members and officers from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station to the scene and found the collision of the three vehicles had led to the death of the trailer driver.

“The trailer conductor escaped with injuries. Five victims in a Proton Saga car and the motorcyclist involved were also injured,“ he said in a statement here, last night.

He said the fire brigade used special equipment to remove the trapped victims before they were sent to Gerik Hospital, while the trailer driver’s body was handed over to the police.

-Bernama