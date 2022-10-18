Trailer driver nabbed after claiming he was assaulted by cop

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A trailer driver has been detained to assist in the investigation into claims that he was beaten by a traffic policeman at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Tanjung Kupang yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the 48-year-old local man was nabbed at the same location at 1 pm on the same day.

Earlier, the police came across a 50-second video that went viral on TikTok, which was believed to have been uploaded by the man through the account ‘Abe Chik Kelantan”. He claimed that he was physically assaulted by a traffic officer at about 10.20 am.

“Checks found that the policeman had lodged a report stating during a traffic monitoring, a trailer was driven in the right lane, which is designated for light vehicles.

“The trailer driver is alleged to refused to cooperate during an inspection and cursed before opening the vehicle’s door and punching the personnel twice in the face and kicking his motorbike,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmat said a minor scuffle broke out between the two, and the police personnel tried to defend himself from the trailer driver’s actions.

Following the report, police have opened an investigation paper under Section 353 of the Penal Code.

The remand application against the driver will be made at the Johor Bahru court today. - Bernama