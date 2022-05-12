Trailer driver remanded over accident which kills five students

KUALA KANGSAR: The trailer driver arrested in connection with a fatal accident at KM245.2 of the North-South Highway near Kuala Kangsar early today has been remanded for four days.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the 28-year-old driver was being held for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Police investigations show that the trailer driver has received 22 summonses. Of this number, 21 summonses have been settled, including eight for speeding offences,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Five students of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS), who were housemates, were burnt to death after the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision with two trailers.

Preliminary police investigations show that a north-bound trailer carrying mosaic tiles was then travelling on the right lane because the left lane between KM246 and KM244.4 was closed for maintenance.

The Honda City carrying the five students was behind the lorry when suddenly another trailer carrying iron fences rammed into the car, causing it to burst into flames.

Meanwhile, two of the five victims have been identified by their family members.

They were Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, from Parit Buntar, Perak and Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, from Kemaman, Terengganu.

USAS deputy vice-chancellor of administration and finance Associate Professor Dr Anas Md Yusof said the bodies of Ahmad Akmal and Ahmad Naim Najmi would be taken to their hometowns for burial.

“The other three bodies which cannot be identified will be sent to Hospital Taiping for further action,” he said in a statement. — Bernama