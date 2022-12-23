Trailer involved in five-vehicle collision on KLK Highway ‘had brake problems’

KUANTAN: A steel-laden trailer involved in a five-vehicle accident at Km 43 of the eastbound Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK), apparently had faulty brakes.

Bentong District police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said an initial investigation showed that the trailer, which had a brake problem, was believed to have veered and hit a container truck in front before skidding to the left of the road in the incident at around 12.45 pm.

He said in a chain reaction, the container truck then hit a Toyota Vios car while the steel trailer which veered to the left also hit two other vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Naza Citra.

“The accident also caused the steel load of the trailer to fall and scatter on the road,” he said here today.

According to him, the container truck driver was slightly injured in the forehead while the other drivers were unhurt.

Zaiham urged witnesses with information about the accident to assist the police to carry out a thorough investigation under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the East Coast Expressway (LPT) when contacted said the traffic congestion stretching for 21.2 km, from Km 21.7 to the accident location (Km43), has cleared up. - Bernama