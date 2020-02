SUNGAI SIPUT: A trailer lorry driver was charged at the magistrate’s court here today with four counts of driving in a reckless or dangerous manner that resulted in the death of four members of a family, last Thursday.

However, no plea was recorded.

According to the charge sheet, Y. Vethri Vel, 26, was charged with driving the trailer lorry with registration number WUA 5761 in a reckless manner that resulted in the death of Mohamad Faiz Bakhari, 28, his wife, Nik Iedayu Nik Hassan, 30, their 16-month-old son Mohamad Faqih Irsyad and Nik Iedayu’s sister, Nik Ifeka, 27.

The incident also caused the couple’s eldest son, Mohamad Fariz Iskandar, three, to sustain severe injuries.

The Kedah-born lorry driver was alleged to have committed the offence at KM37 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar here at about 10.20pm on Feb 13.

He was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up RM20,000, if convicted.

Magistrate Norhabsarina Ayob allowed the accused bail of RM40,000 in one surety and set March 23 for remention. - Bernama